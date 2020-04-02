One of the largest Covid-19 surveys shows almost a third of Spaniards could not afford to quarantine if they tested positive





A FIFTH of Spaniards have already lost a large chunk of their savings with 30 per cent surveyed claiming they do not have enough money to quarantine if they tested Covid-19 positive.

More than 140,000 people responded to an online Covid19Impact survey, developed by the telecommunications engineer and High Commissioner of the Consell for the pandemic Nuria Oliver, to gauge the impact on society as the government shows no signs of lifting the State of Alarm.

Initial findings show 19.8 per cent of people have already lost a ‘significant part of their savings’ and 6.5 per cent have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

In addition, 28 per cent revealed they don’t have ‘the necessary resources’ to ensure an adequate quarantine if they are infected by coronavirus.

Some 18.2 per cent of those surveyed said they had had close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. And of those who had tested positive, 75.1 per cent had been in close contact with a person with Covid-19.

The survey is one of the largest samples in the world on the coronavirus and its impact.





It consists of 24 questions relating to: social contact behaviour, financial impact, employment situation and health status.

People responded from all over Spain, with 76 per cent from the Valencian Community.





Oliver and the team will launch another mass survey to find out how the population is taking the new measures with greater restrictions on mobility and industry. Those interested can complete it on the website http://covid19impactsurvey.org.