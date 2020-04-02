Home Lifestyle Museum comes up with novel way to pass the time in lockdown

CREDIT: Getty Museum Facebook

THE Getty Museum in America is inviting people confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic to recreate paintings using bits lying around the house.

While art galleries are off limits at the moment, management at the museum say that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a bit of culture while stuck indoors.

Management at the Los Angeles gallery challenged art fans to post photos of themselves recreating their favourite works of art.

And the public has responded in droves, flooding social media with their individual artistic interpretations.

