Museum comes up with novel way to pass the time in lockdown

THE Getty Museum in America is inviting people confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic to recreate paintings using bits lying around the house.
Management at the Los Angeles gallery challenged art fans to post photos of themselves recreating their favourite works of art.
And the public has responded in droves, flooding social media with their individual artistic interpretations.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020