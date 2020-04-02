‘I run at home’ coronavirus fight fundraising challenge on Spain’s Costa Almeria





A VERA athletics club has come up with a great way for runners to keep fit during the enforced confinement and raise money towards the community fight against coronavirus at the same time.

The Atletismo Sur Este Club (CASE) has launched the ‘#YoCorroEnCasa’ (I run at home) solidarity challenge to collect cash for the Coronavirus Makers group, who are using their 3-D printers to make protection visors for regional health professionals, law enforcement officers and Civil Protection volunteers.

“We want to do our bit to fight Covid-19 and what we do best is what we know, running at home for a good cause,” commented club member Javier Fernandez Cerdan.

Javier explained that the challenge had been inspired by the journalist Albert Jorquera and runners Kilian Jornet, Pay Capell and Tofol Castanyer, who raised nearly €83,000 through organising a virtual run in which 7,429 participants covered 73,747 kilometres in all.

The Vera club’s challenge is more modest. The club’s 105 members will be running round their homes this weekend, donating €1 for each kilometre they cover. The club also invites the wider public to join in and has set up a Kilometre 0 for anyone who wants to collaborate but who is unable to run.





All the money raised will go to Coronavirus Makers.



