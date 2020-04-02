Gun Sales Soar as Americans Purchase Record-Breaking Amounts Amidst the Coronavirus Crisis in the United States





The coronavirus pandemic has now seriously begun to affect the United States has created a surge in demand, or what others are calling panic-buying, for guns.

The gun sale figures since the coronavirus pandemic reached US soil has reached record-breaking numbers, as reported by government data on the number of background checks which have been conducted in March.

In the US to purchase a weapon you must first have a background check. The FBI records more than 3.7 million background checks within its system in March alone, the highest number it has recorded in just a month in over 20 years. It is estimated that 2.4 million of these checks were attributed to gun sales, which is an 80% increase from the previous month.

Almost 1.2 million of the gun background checks were conducted within a week, from March 16 – 23. This is the largest amount in a singular week ever recorded on the FBI’s system, which dates back to 1998.

Although these figures give us an insight into the purchase of guns during a specific period of time, it does not offer much specification into which arms, or how many of them were purchased. However, these numbers do show a correlation between the pandemic and a surge in demand for purchasing weapons, with some stores across the U.S flooded with panic-buyers, and with many first-time buyers.





Friday, March 20 was the record-breaking day for number of firearm background checks (210,308) in a singular day. However, Americans are able to purchase multiple guns from a dealer with a single background check. Furthermore, in a majority of states, residents can sell guns to each other privately without a background check, so these sales are also unaccounted for.



