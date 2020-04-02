Free medicine delivery service for Spain’s most vulnerable groups





PEOPLE over 60, pregnant women and patients with certain illnesses are eligible for a new medicine delivery service launched today by the Valencian government.

The Ministry of Health and the Associations of Pharmacists from the three provinces – Alicante, Valencia and Castellon – have set up a telephone number 900 362 236, so that those people in the most vulnerable situations can have medicines delivered to their home.

The telephone number will contain the patient’s personal data, together with the number of their health card. The information is sent to the Association of Pharmacists of the corresponding province, and from there, it is sent to the pharmacy closest to the patient’s home so that the medicines can be delivered within 24 to 48 hours.

-- Advertisement --



The service is available to: those over 60 years of age, pregnant women, people suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, cancer or immune deficiencies.

Councillor for Health, Ana Barceló, stressed that “thanks to this agreement with the General Council of Pharmacists, these risk groups will be spared the need to travel from their homes to the pharmacies”.



