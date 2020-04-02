DISGUSTING: Fly-tipping Cases Soar by 300 per cent in UK Amid Coronavirus Pandemic





CASES of fly-tipping in the UK have soared by 300 per cent amid the coronavirus lockdown, with the majority of tips being shut or massively understaffed.

Lazy and careless individuals have taken advantage of the locked down nation to dispose of their waste – causing heaps of filth and debris in urban areas.

Fly-tipping figures have now surged by up to 300 per cent, officials have revealed, and look set to get worse with many key tipping sites and recycle centres remaining closed for the foreseeable future.

Pictures across the UK shows piles of waste dumped on roadsides, lanes parks and fields following the closure of waste centres.





Officials say many people are taking rubbish to recycling centres and when finding the location closed, simply dumping it outside on the journey home.





Cllr Norman MacRae, cabinet member for the environment, said: “While we have some sympathy with residents who may have quantities of waste building up, we must emphasise that for everyone’s safety please refrain from dumping it in public spaces.”