Covid-19 deaths on Costa Del Sol double overnight as new cases continue to soar





COSTA DEL SOL’S Malaga mourns another 16 coronavirus (Covid-19) victims in the last 24 hours – more than double yesterday’s seven – taking the province’s death toll to 93.

It also diagnosed 180 new Covid-19 cases – compared to yesterday’s 115, totalling 1,644. Around 917 have been hospitalised, of which 74 are in intensive care. Around 101 patients are said to have totally recovered so far.

Malaga remains the most infected province in the region, followed by Sevilla (1,371), Granada (1,230), Jaen (788), Cordoba (782), Cadiz (697), Almeria (290) and Huelva (224). In terms of the whole region, Andalucia has registered 590 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the total to 6,972. The number of coronavirus-related deaths for the region now totals 343, of which 35 patients died in the last 24 hours.

According to Andalucia’s health authority, Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias, it has received over 3.5 million calls over the coronavirus since the pandemic started, up until yesterday (April 1).



