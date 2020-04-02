Costa Blanca Man is Jailed as he Breaks Lockdown Rules Six Times





A TORREVIEJA man has been jailed after breaking the State of Alarm confinement rules on six separate occasions.

The 22-year-old had already been fined four times, and arrested once by the Guardia Civil for being out of his house for no good reason.

-- Advertisement --



Officers discovered that he was a long way from his home address, and he was charged with an alleged crime of serious disobedience.

He was hauled up before a judge who granted him bail, but the man did not seem to learn from his experience.

Just hours later, Guardia officers spotted him outdoors and chased him for ten minutes on foot and in a patrol car.





Another serious disobedience charge was slapped on the man again.

His second court appearance saw the judge´s patience exhausted, as the rule-breaker was remanded into custody at the request of the Public Prosecutor.



