Calpe issues travel permit for Ratoncito Perez





LOCKDOWN regulations do not apply to Ratoncito Perez, Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala assured local children.

Praising them for their good behaviour during their enforced confinement during the State of Alarm, her official edict explained that travel restrictions did not apply to the little mouse who leaves money in exchange for Spanish children’s milk teeth.

-- Advertisement --



“I have authorised his visits,” she announced, adding that on his night-time visits, Ratoncito Perez has been informed that he must wear a mask and gloves and wash his hands frequently.

Sala also asked the children to remind their parents and grandparents to stay indoors “so that nobody gets ill.”







