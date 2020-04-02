British tour operator Jet2 Holidays pushes back Spain packages sales until mid-June





BRITISH tour operator Jet2 Holidays has announced it has pushed back the sale of packages to Spain until mid-June in the face of the situation created by the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which absorbed a sizeable proportion of Thomas Cook’s customers following its collapse last September, said its clients’ preference is to delay their holidays until the end of summer or wait until next year.

-- Advertisement --



“We have taken the decision, against our will, that it would be reasonable not to plan operations until June 17,” it said.

At the same time, Jet2 has not ruled out bringing forward the sale of Spanish package holidays if the restrictions on flights are removed.



