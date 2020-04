BELGIUM has recorded 183 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,011.

Of the fatalities, 93 per cent were over the age of 65, and 40 per cent over 80, according to the Belgian Public Health Service.

In addition, 1,384 new infections have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the total number of Covid19 positive cases in Belgian hospitals to 15,348.