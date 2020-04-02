Australian Prime Minister Announces Amazing Measure to Help Struggling Parents During Coronavirus Crisis





Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister has announced that any parents who are in need of childcare during the crisis will be allowed to access the service free of charge and that their day-care centres will remain open during these tough times.

THE Australian government has decided to fund 50 per cent of 13,000 child care centre’s revenue as part of a $1.6 billion package which will ensure that any parents who are working during the pandemic can leave their child at a day-care centre.

Australia has adopted various strict social distancing restrictions, however, how each state applies them is up to them.

-- Advertisement --



The total number of cases in Australia has reached 5,198, up 244 from the previous day. There has been a total of 24 deaths as a result of the virus. However, they report that their social distancing and quarantining are showing positive results in the curve of the virus.