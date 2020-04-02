30,000 hits in 10 days – council’s online exercise classes keep residents on the Costa Blanca moving in confinement





DAILY online exercises classes organised by El Campello Town Hall to help people stay active during lockdown have been viewed 30,000 times in 10 days.

The town has a population of around 28,000, and to offer residents an opportunity to keep moving in confinement, the Town Hall llaunched the initiative on Monday 23 March.

Sixteen exercise sessions were recorded and the authority has confirmed they have been viewed a whopping 30,785 times, with yoga and Pilates proving to be the most popular.

The exercises, led by the Municipal Sports Schools, are held every day at 11 am and at 7 pm, simultaneously through the Facecbook pages of Ayuntamiento de EL Campello and El Campello Fitness.

There are 11am sessions on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the mornings, live classes focus on the disciplines of fit dance (Monday), yoga (Tuesday), pilates (Wednesday), fitness (Thursday), toning (Friday), pilates (Saturday) and yoga (Sunday).





The afternoon schedule is fitness (Monday), belly dancing (Tuesday), senior maintenance (Wednesday), healthy back (Thursday), and pilates (Friday).

The Town Hall said “The best way to overcome confinement, and an opportunity to interact with all those participating in the sports sessions. Get in the mood, start and end the day with energy and stay home!”



