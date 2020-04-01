UK Couple spend lockdown bonding with their ‘miracle’ babies born after 18 years of IVF





AFTER 18 years trying for a baby through IVF, a couple is spending lockdown with their ‘miracle’ identical twins after becoming a family at long last on Mother’s Day.

Mick, 53, and Ruth O’Malley, 39, from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, underwent the IVF process five times before the joyous arrival of their boys at Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Ruth said “we feel truly blessed to have met them after waiting for such a long time,” reports Daily Mail UK.

“If you had told me that 18 years after I was told I couldn’t conceive children naturally, I would be back in Scunthorpe General Hospital having twins – on Mother’s Day, no less, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Ruth and Mick, one of 10 children, met on the Golden Wonder factory floor in 1999 and were married three years later.

They were eager to have children, but soon after tying the knot, they were told it would only be possible through IVF.





Ruth said the “many rounds of IVF” were gruelling, but “would do it a million times to get to this result… it was a miracle.”

Mick’s father, James, 89, travelled from Scotland to meet his 34th and 35th grandchildren.





Ruth’s due date was April 9, but as both boys were growing quickly, she was induced weeks early.