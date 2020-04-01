Top Formula 1 Racing Driver Fernando Alonso donates 4,000 sets of protective equipment and 300,000 masks to fight the coronavirus

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Top Formula 1 Racing Driver Fernando Alonso donates 4000 protective equipment and 300000 masks to fight the coronavirus
Fernando Alonso has made a sizable donation to Unicef to help in the fight against the coronavirus

F1 champ Fernando Alonso has made a sizable donation to help the individuals who are fighting against the infection by giving 4,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 300,000 masks to healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has constrained different nations over the world to go into lockdown with the number of people who have died from the virus now over 39,000.

It was reported earlier that seven Formula 1 teams would come together for ‘Project Pitlane’. The project is to create equipment to help those fighting the coronavirus.

In addition, Fernando Alonso fills in as an ambassador for UNICEF as mentioned in a message of thanks he posted on twitter, via its Twitter feed, UNICEF’s message entitled ‘Gracias Fernando’ read:

“Thank you very much for your contribution that allows us to continue helping with the emergence of the coronavirus.


“With your collaboration, from UNICEF we can provide 4,000 – with images of the equipment and gloves – to prevent the spread of the virus. From the heart, thank you from all the UNICEF team.”

In addition, the message added: “We want to thank our dear ambassador @alo_oficial for his contribution to help us continue to fight to protect those who protect us. Thank you for always being at the side of those who need us most!”.
Alonso, 38, rushed to react in gratitude to the message posted by the association. Moreover, he accepted the open door to request donations from the whole Spanish populace.

Alonso said: “Thank you for the tireless work you always do, as in this delicate moment.


“At @unicef_es we have already purchased urgent and necessary sanitary equipment. Any help is great, I encourage you all. Send an SMS to “UNICEF” to with 28028 and visit UNICEF’s website.”



