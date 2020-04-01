Top Formula 1 Racing Driver Fernando Alonso donates 4,000 sets of protective equipment and 300,000 masks to fight the coronavirus





F1 champ Fernando Alonso has made a sizable donation to help the individuals who are fighting against the infection by giving 4,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 300,000 masks to healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has constrained different nations over the world to go into lockdown with the number of people who have died from the virus now over 39,000.

It was reported earlier that seven Formula 1 teams would come together for ‘Project Pitlane’. The project is to create equipment to help those fighting the coronavirus.

In addition, Fernando Alonso fills in as an ambassador for UNICEF as mentioned in a message of thanks he posted on twitter, via its Twitter feed, UNICEF’s message entitled ‘Gracias Fernando’ read:

“Thank you very much for your contribution that allows us to continue helping with the emergence of the coronavirus.





“With your collaboration, from UNICEF we can provide 4,000 – with images of the equipment and gloves – to prevent the spread of the virus. From the heart, thank you from all the UNICEF team.”