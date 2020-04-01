Spies tell White House that China is COVERING UP full extent of coronavirus including the number of deaths





China’s reporting on coronavirus is intentionally incomplete, three U.S. officials revealed in a Wednesday report, adding its government is underreporting statistics on both the death toll and number of cases.

The intelligence community handed over a classified report to the White House last week, one of the officials told Bloomberg News, and the report concluded that China’s numbers are fake.

The coronavirus outbreak originated from Wuhan in the Hubei province of China at the end of 2019 – but China has only publicly reported 82,361 cases and 3,293 deaths as of Wednesday.

This would mean China is less impacted by coronavirus than the U.S., Italy and Spain.

So far, according to a Johns Hopkins University of Medicine world tracker of the virus’ impact, there are more than 190,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 4,000 people have died.





The U.S. has the largest publicly reported outbreak of coronavirus in the world – skyrocketing this week starting over the weekend when deaths doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in just one day.



