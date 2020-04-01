Spain’s Orihuela City on the Costa Blanca sees Man Arrested as he Breaks Lockdown Rules for the Fourth Time





ORIHUELA Local Police have made their first arrest over the breaking of lockdown rules under the State of Alarm.

Officers have so far concentrated on fining and warning offenders since the emergency measures came into force.

But they finally lost their patience with a 32-year-old man who they detained in the middle of the night.

He was found to be walking around Orihuela City and it was revealed that he had been fined four times already for being out on the street for no good reason.

His latest excuse was that he had been to a pharmacy, which was closed anyway.



