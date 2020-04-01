Spain´s Big Inditex Clothes Retailer is Keeping Factory Staff Across the Country Paid





THE Spanish-based international fashion retailer, Inditex, has guaranteed to pay all of its factory workers their full wages until April 15th.

In an interview with the clothing industry web portal, “just-style.com”, Angeles Rodriguez of the Comisiones Obreras union praised Inditex, who trade under famous brand names like Zara and Bershka.

-- Advertisement --



Inditex run 13 clothing manufacturing plants around Spain employing around 23,000 people.

Despite closing their stores in Spain and around the world in March due to the Covid-19 crisis, the company have pledged the full payment of salaries to their Spanish factory staff until mid-April.

“They are the only large clothing manufacturer in Spain to have fully paid their factory workers”, Rodriquez told “just-style.com”.





Billionaire, Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, has won many plaudits for donating and buying a vast amount of supplies to help the Spanish health service and medical workers over the last few weeks.

It´s been revealed that Ortega´s charitable foundation has so far given away 63 million euros in the aid effort.



