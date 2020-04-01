Spain´s Big Inditex Clothes Retailer is Keeping Factory Staff Across the Country Paid

THE Spanish-based international fashion retailer, Inditex, has guaranteed to pay all of its factory workers their full wages until April 15th.
In an interview with the clothing industry web portal, “just-style.com”, Angeles Rodriguez of the Comisiones Obreras union praised Inditex, who trade under famous brand names like Zara and Bershka.
Inditex run 13 clothing manufacturing plants around Spain employing around 23,000 people.
Despite closing their stores in Spain and around the world in March due to the Covid-19 crisis, the company have pledged the full payment of salaries to their Spanish factory staff until mid-April.
“They are the only large clothing manufacturer in Spain to have fully paid their factory workers”, Rodriquez told “just-style.com”.
Billionaire, Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, has won many plaudits for donating and buying a vast amount of supplies to help the Spanish health service and medical workers over the last few weeks.
It´s been revealed that Ortega´s charitable foundation has so far given away 63 million euros in the aid effort.