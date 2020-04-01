Marbella Celebrates the news that the first coronavirus patient has left the ICU at the Costa-del-Sol Hospital in Spain





Tributes have poured in the staff at the Costa-del-sol Hospital in Marbella as they have released their first patient from the critical care unit who was being treated for the coronavirus.

The video below shows Adrian (name withheld due to GDR Data Protection Law) being wheeled out of the special unit and into a normal ward, brilliant news. I will keep you informed of his progress as I receive it. Congratulations to all the staff at the CDS Hospital and Adrian from all the team at EWN!

-- Advertisement --

