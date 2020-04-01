Local Police in Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola Issue over 200 Sanctions for Not Complying with the State of Alarm Decree





THE second week of quarantine in Fuengirola has racked up over 122 reports towards people and establishments who have been infringing upon the norms set out by the State of Alarm. With the exception of a few irresponsible behaviours, the majority of the Fuengirola population has been abiding to the strict measures of confinement.

The Local Police in Fuengirola has issued a total of 219 administrative sanctions for the infringement of the quarantine measures set out by the national State of Alarm decreed as a result of the coronavirus. According to police sources, the second week of quarantine brought about 122 new reports and sanctions, which added to the 97 from the previous week.

This increase in sanctions is partially due to the fact that police in Fuengirola have become stricter to the demand of the confinement. This last week they have been less permissive with people on the street

However, the police reassure that, despite the odd misdemeanour, the majority of the residents in the city are abiding well to the strict rules of confinement. Furthermore, police officers are beginning to inspect various businesses and establishments around the city to ensure that they too are keeping up with quarantine measures.

Citizen law dictates that sanctions can oscillate from anywhere between €100 to €600, if the report is more serious, then from €600 to €30,000, and in the case that they are dangerously infringing then the sanction could reach up to €600,000.

The Local Police have also asked that if residents would like to report an incident or occurrence in which someone is breaking the State of Alarm code, then please call 091, 092 or 111 as this is much more effective than posting on social media.



