Legendary American jazz trumpeter, Wallace Roney, dies of coronavirus aged 59

GRAMMY winning American jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney has died aged 59, after contracting coronavirus.
The legendary musician died this morning at St Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, his publicist Lydia Liebman confirmed.
Roney won a Grammy in 1994 for the album “A Tribute To Miles,” and was nominated for another in 1997.
Miles Davis, who died in 1991, was Roney’s hero and the pair got to play together at a Montreux Jazz Festival concert in Switzerland, directed by Quincy Jones
A post from an account dedicated to Miles Davis’ said: “Roney has long since carved out his own reputation as a true modern great. He will be missed dearly.
“Wallace was a global life force in the jazz community. He was loved and mentored by Miles.”
Roney is survived by two children from his marriage to late pianist Geri Allen, Barbara and Wallace Jr, and fiancee, Dawn Felice Jones.
His family is considering a memorial service “once this pandemic has passed,” his publicist said.