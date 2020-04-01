Legendary American jazz trumpeter, Wallace Roney, dies of coronavirus aged 59

The legendary musician died this morning at St Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, his publicist Lydia Liebman confirmed.

Roney won a Grammy in 1994 for the album “A Tribute To Miles,” and was nominated for another in 1997.

Miles Davis, who died in 1991, was Roney’s hero and the pair got to play together at a Montreux Jazz Festival concert in Switzerland, directed by Quincy Jones