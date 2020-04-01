Costa Del Sol’s Autism charity defends right to ‘go out’ without ID in Spain’s lockdown





The director of an autism charity in Malaga has defended the right for those with autism and their carers to be allowed to go out for short periods, without having to produce identification during the lockdown.

To the relief of many parents and families with autistic dependants, the Government changed the restrictions on 20th March to allow a family member to accompany them outside of their home for short periods. However, Verónica Torreblanca, Director of Autismo Málaga and Centro Quinta Alegre, stated they should not have to carry identification because it’s exercising a basic right.

According to Torreblanca, “The State of Alarm is complicated everyone, however, it’s much more complex for those with autistic dependants. People with autism struggle so much more with being in confined spaces and have to go out. I’m not talking about going to the beach or for a run, but simply being outside not too far from home for a short period of time. That’s why the restrictions were changed to accommodate that.”

However, she said that she “doesn’t agree that families should have to produce identification while they exercise this basic right”. Torreblanca also asked the public to show some compassion if they see parents/carers with autistic minors/dependants. “Rather than jumping to conclusions, have some empathy and be aware that no parent wants to put their own child at risk – it’s vital to support these families particularly during this difficult time,” she added.

Tomorrow on Thursday 2nd April, Autismo Malaga was going to light the building up in blue to celebrate International Day of Autism. But that can’t happen now because of the lockdown. So Torreblanca has suggested that the public turn out the lights at home and go out onto their balconies at 21.00 with a candle as a symbolic gesture to celebrate the day instead.







