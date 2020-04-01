BREAKING NEWS: NICOLA STURGEON REPORTS ON THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN SCOTLAND





SCOTTISH first minister Nicola Sturgeon says there have been 16 further deaths of people with Covid-19 in the country and 2,310 people have tested positive for the virus as at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Scotland’s first minister also mentioned that the business relief fund has pledged over £2 billion for companies struggling to survive in the current crisis.

She also was ‘proud’ to announce that over 40,000 retired doctors and nurses have volunteered in response to the Scottish government’s request for help. Coronavirus testing of key workers has started and a strategy is being worked out to accelerate the Covid-19 tests on everyone in Scotland.

Letters have also been sent out to vulnerable and elderly people across the country and help is underway for people who are having problems ordering food from online shopping services as they cannot leave home.



