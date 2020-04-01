Almuñecar’s old covered market to come down





ALMUÑECAR Town Hall announced plans to demolish the Municipal Market.

Although construction work is postponed under the present lockdown regulations, the market’s demolition is classified as urgent and must be completed on safety grounds.

The rundown property is now in such a deteriorated condition that the local government has given the go-ahead to raze the covered market. Unless action is taken immediately, the whole building is liable to collapse and damage adjoining properties, municipal sources revealed.

Municipal officials recently carried out an inventory of everything still inside the building and are cordoning off the installation, ready for its imminent demolition.







