THE Playas de Torre del Mar Running Club and a Velez-Malaga bookshop donated 30 books for children in the Axarquia hospital.

“These are some of the books that we read as children,” said Rafael Sanchez, president of the Playas de Torre del Mar club. “A book is always a good refuge in the face of adversity and now that visiting hours are restricted, we wanted to make their stay easier for the children who are in hospital.”

