US University predicts that by April 20, the daily death rate will hit 2,000

The University estimates that there will be a daily death rate of 2,000 in the US alone by mid-April, doubling Italy’s high death rates of 1,000 per day.

They say, by that metric, that the total US death toll will be 82,141. The White House has painted an even bleaker picture; that between 100,000 and 200,000 people will die in a best case scenario where people follow social distancing guidelines.

President Donald Trump yesterday urged Americans to follow the rules. He has extended them to the end of April.

New York City is the undoubted epicentre, with 138 deaths reported on Monday. While it was an increase of 17 per cent, it was a smaller increase than Saturday’s spike, when 222 died.

While the death rate is slowing, the number of new cases continue to rise. Experts predict the apex will hit in 10 days.





Makeshift morgues are popping up outside the city’s overwhelmed hospitals which are struggling to keep up with the body count.

Deaths per day will drop to below 100 after June 9, according to the predictive analysis by the University of Washington School of Medicine.





Some people could continue to die of the virus as late as July, although deaths should be below epidemic levels of 10 per day by the first week of July, however the country has been warned that the worst is still yet to come.