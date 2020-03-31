TOP AMERICAN ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP PREDICTS MORTALITY RATES IN THE USA COULD REACH 2 MILLION





Projections by Dr. Anthony Fauci predict that U.S. deaths could range from 1.6 million to 2.2 million in a worst-case scenario if the country did “nothing” to contain the outbreak.

The White House coronavirus response coordinator said yesterday that she is “very worried about every city in the United States” and projects 100,000 to 200,000 American deaths as a best-case scenario.

Dr. Deborah Birx painted a grim message about the expected fatalities, echoing that they could hit more than 2 million without any measures, as coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout the country.

“I think everyone understands now that you can go from five to 50 to 500 to 5,000 cases very quickly,” Birx said.

“I think in some of the metro areas we were late in getting people to follow the 15-day guidelines,” she added, but said even “if we do things almost perfectly,” she still predicts up to 200,000 U.S. deaths.





Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated on Monday that “I don’t want to see it, I’d like to avoid it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw 100,000 deaths.”



