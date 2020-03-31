The Salon comes to your Salon as Costa del Sol Theatre broadcasts Two Days of Live Show Tunes





WHILST we are in the middle of these lockdown days, the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola would like to invite you to two days of live streaming of songs from the musicals!

The Salon in Your Salon goes live this Wednesday and Thursday (April 1 and 2) from 4pm when you have the chance to enjoy 40 individual Salon Varietes Theatre performers as they bring you over 150 songs from the world of musical theatre Live and Direct to your Home.

They will be featuring songs from across the whole spectrum of West End and Broadway musicals, old and new including Cabaret, Grease, Les Miserables, The Secret Garden, Hairspray, The Sound Of Music, Evita, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the list goes on and on.

The broadcasts will be made via Facebook: The Official Salon Varietes Theatre so please join that group and keep watching between 4pm and 11pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the way, if you don't speak Spanish, the word salon means living room, hence the title of this event.





Each of these singers has performed at the Salon Varietes Theatre and each has a real passion for musical theatre, which is why that was chosen as the theme for the event.

The Salon Varietes Theatre is the only English speaking theatre in southern Spain and has been operating since 1985. It's a traditional theatre with just under 300 seats and is totally independent and so receives no funds or grants from government sources, virtually their only income being via ticket sales.





Consequently, apart from less than a handful of paid employees, everyone involved are unpaid volunteers including all the performers. The professional artists who perform there always do so unpaid. You can check them out on their website www.salonvarietestheatre.com.

President of the Salon Varietes Theatre Lynn Halliday explained “All you have to do to watch is to search on Facebook for ‘The Official Salon Varietes Theatre’, ask to join and that’s it, very simple! “After a few words of welcome from me, the first artist, a brilliant singer originally from Finland, Kitu Weckman, will Go Live and you will be able to watch, listen and comment as she is singing.

“Once her session is over, please refresh the page again to watch the following performer and so on throughout the evening.”

Full details of the performers will be announced on the Salon Varietes site on the day of the event and Euro Weekly News will also confirm in a future post.