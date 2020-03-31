The biggest annual event in Costa Blanca’s Alicante, the Fogueres de San Juan Festival, has been postponed until September 2 to 6





A DATE has been set for the biggest celebration in Alicante’s calendar after organisers were forced to postpone the Fogueres de San Juan Festival, normally held in June, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alicante City Council today proposed the celebration of fire, with bonfires, parades and processions be held from September 2 to 6, in light of the nationwide lockdown.

Events are already penciled in for June and July, depending on the length of the State of Alarm, including the election of the Belleas del Foc (the honorary representative of the festivities in San Juan).

The Federació de Fogueres stressed that they have worked together with the City Council to rearrange the festival, and Mayor, Luis Barcala, said the dates were chosen so as not to clash with other celebrations or with the school year.

“In the emergency situation that we are experiencing due to the COVID-19 crisis, the priority of saving lives is above any other consideration. The uncertainty of the time in which the confinement measures can be prolonged means any measure that is adopted must be done responsibly measuring scrupulously the direct consequences but also the indirect consequences that it can cause. Activities and acts that, under normal conditions, should be held, must be addressed,” she added.



