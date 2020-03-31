Spain´s Costa Blanca South Torrevieja Hospital is Seeing Rising Covid-19 Numbers





REPORTS suggest that Torrevieja Hospital´s Intensive Care Unit is almost full to capacity with Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

Over 80 coronavirus sufferers have been accommodated on one floor of the building, whilst 17 patients are in the ICU, with an expanded area being created to take in six more people.

A third ICU facility has been designated for non-coronavirus treatments.

The hospital is operated by the contractor, Ribera Salid, who run the Torrevieja Health Department area that takes in 160 thousand people on the Orihuela Costa, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas, Benijófar, Formentera, San Fulgencio , Rojales, Guardamar del Segura and Pilar de la Horadada.

No official figures have been supplied over the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the area, with all statistics put together on a daily basis as an overall number for Alicante Province.





Individual municipalities though have declared some cases, notably two each in Pilar and San Fulgencio, and one case each in Torrevieja and San Miguel.

There are no details as to how many people have contracted Covid-19 and are isolating at home, but speculation has continued that the influx in recent weeks of people from the Covid-19 “hotspot” Madrid area to their holiday homes has boosted the number of cases.





Ribera Salud have confirmed however that they have taken on an additional 97 staff members for the Torrevieja department which has a permanent figure of 1,100 workers.

The company also said that it did not need any more ventilators at the moment, but two units have been donated to them from a private clinic and a vet hospital.