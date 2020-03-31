Spain Delaying Lucrative 5G Phone Frequency Sale Due to Coronavirus Emergency





SPAIN´S government has postponed its auction for a new batch of 5G-mobile phone frequencies, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Television viewers across the country have had to retune their sets in recent months, because the auction was going to see frequencies turned over to mobile operators after the auction.

Further TV channel switches to complete the frequency clear-out were planned this spring.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation said it had told the European Commission that it needed to put the auction process on hold beyond the closing date of June 30th.

The ministry said the delay is meant to allow mobile phone operators to focus on “maintaining the connectivity of companies and people during the health emergency”.





It added it would announce a new date for the auction once the containment measures adopted by the country to contain the virus finish.

Spain´s first 5G auction in July 2018 netted the government 438 million euros for part of the new frequency spectrum



