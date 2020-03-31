Shakira Receives Online Backlash After Posting a Video in Which She Asks Spain’s Government for A Controversial Request





She begins the video by reminding everyone to stay at home and follow the guidelines established by the medical authorities in order to contain the coronavirus.

She then proceeded to share a photograph of the Puig factories, which typically produce her perfumes, to show how they have given up their factories in order to allow for the production of disinfectant gel to donate these supplies to the government.

However, her latest post via the social media platform Instagram has spurred on a great deal of criticism and backlash. The Colombian singer asked the government to allow parents to go for walks with their children during this quarantine. She was trying to empathise with parents who live in houses with no balconies or gardens, as she herself lives in a 3,800 square meter mansion in Barcelona.

-- Advertisement --





“If dogs are allowed to go for walks, or adults are allowed to go to the shops, we must find a solution to allow children these same rights, children need sunshine and fresh air for their mental and physical health” she explained.

She did receive some support from singers like Luis Fonsi who applauded her efforts, however she received much more backlash than encouragement. One follower responded by saying “dogs are allowed out so they can do their necessities on the street and then they are taken back up, they are not outside ‘for walks’. Dogs are allowed out for hygienic reasons”.

“Kids should not be allowed out, they should be given an explanation with the appropriate language on what is going on, but going out onto the streets only puts them, and the rest of their household, at risk!” said one followed. Another criticism she received was that “her opinion was not prudent or coherent with the situation at hand”.



