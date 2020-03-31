Russian Doctor Who Gave Prime Minister Putin a Tour of Hospital Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus





A HEAD doctor in charge of one of Russia’s main hospitals treating patients with coronavirus, who gave Prime Minister, Valadmir Putin, a guided tour of the facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

Protensko met with the Prime Minister last Wednesday and can be seen in the photograph shaking hands with Putin. They interacted in close proximity and also rode down in a lift together, neither of them had any protective gear throughout the tour.

Although it is not certain yet whether Protensko had already been infected by the disease when giving Putin this tour, a spokesperson for the prime minister did not respond to questions on whether he had been recently tested or not.

Last week when Putin went to visit the hospital, Russia only had around 500 confirmed coronavirus cases. As of today, Tuesday March 31, Russia has identified more than 2,300 cases of the virus, 500 of which have been identified in the last 34 hours.

Moscow and St Petersburg are currently in self-isolation.



