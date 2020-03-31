Portuguese communities in China raise €104,000 in a week to help the fight against Covid-19 in Portugal





THE Portuguese community in the Chinese region Macau, has raised more than €104,000 in less than a week to help Portugal in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money, which will be used to buy medical supplies, was today presented to the head of Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU), Carlos Álvares.

President of solidarity association, Casa de Portugal in Macau, Amélia António, said he was encouraged by the €12,000 raised in the first 48 hours, but now “the feeling of hope is even greater.”

Casa de Portugal in Macau, is one of the entities which belongs to the solidarity movement, collecting funds to purchase protective equipment for health professionals.

António added: “I think now we will be able to do something even more beautiful.”

The urgent fundraising was announced on Tuesday, March 24, and will run until Sunday, April 5.





Two dozen organisations and personalities are involved in the solidarity movement, to support Portugal ‘in the war effort’ in the face of the outbreak.

As a ‘priority’ they are raising funds to buy protective equipment for ‘all those on the front line.’





António explained that the objective is “to prevent the smallest number of people from dying and to reduce the total number of infected people.”

The movement has created an account at the Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) in Macau, under the number 9016556516, under the name Covid-19 – Portugal Conta Solidariedade.