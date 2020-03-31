Nonprofit releases open source tool for making 3D print reusable protective masks





A nonprofit initiative aims to put an end to the protective mask shortage that both healthcare workers and the public are facing during the coronavirus pandemic by providing them with tools to make the gear at home.

Mask Maker released the first medically-approved design for 3D printed protective masks in an open source program that is available online.

The masks can be created using commonly available materials and hobbyist grade 3D printers for a cost of about $2.00 to $3.00 per unit for materials – and they can be manufactured in just a few hours.

The finished product is reusable and is equivalent of 300 disposable masks over a two month period.

The US is now feeling the brunt of the virus and suffering dramatically from a shortage of masks, as healthcare workers are using tens of thousands a day, with some reusing their gear to get by.





There are more than 164,000 cases and the death toll has surpassed 3,000 in the states.



