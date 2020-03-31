Nerja pays its respects to Covid-19 victims





NERJA’S flag now flies at half-mast at the town hall and other municipal buildings, in mourning for coronavirus victims.

The town hall has joined an initiative by Malaga’s provincial council, the Diputacion, which has begun to fly flags at half-mast on its buildings and offices.

This was done to display sorrow for the lives already lost to Covid-19 and those who might fall prey to the virus during the pandemic, said Nerja’s mayor Jose Alberto Armijo.

“We have done this after consulting all parties on the town council and we shall keep the flag at half-mast until the epidemic has been defeated,” Armijo pledged.

The mayor stressed the need for local residents to remain safely indoors, respecting the lockdown regulations “so that this terrible situation ends as soon as possible.”







