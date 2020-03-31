Man Climbs the Height of Snowdon Using Step in Garden during Isolation





WITH the country currently in a lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, decent fitness can be hard to come by for many.

People have started carrying out interesting ways to get their exercise fix. There have been several stories of people running full length marathons by doing laps of their back garden – no matter the size.

The latest discovery is a man who has used a step in his back garden to climb a mountain, kind of.

Long-distance runner and mountain climber Rory Southworth, scaled the height of Snowdon by climbing up and down a step in his back garden more than 7,000 times.





The 27-year-old ran 1,085m on his 15cm bottom step by climbing on and off the step non-stop for than four hours.

A few days before his Snowdon challenge, he ran 1,345m on the seven steps in his garden that lead up to his back door – in under two hours – the equivalent of climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland.





“I normally run and swim every week quite a lot,” says Rory.

“There is a hill just behind my garden, I get out on the trails every day almost.

“I just felt like there’s no excuse to not go out and exercise with what we’ve got available to us.”