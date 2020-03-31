Lockdown going smoothly in Almuñecar





ALMUÑECAR’S Policia Local imposed more than 60 fines and made one arrest in the first two weeks of the coronavirus lockdown.

Francisco Robles Rivas thanked all those who were working on the front line, maintaining public safety and services during the nationwide lockdown during the Covid-19 emergency.

-- Advertisement --



“At the moment we are very impressed with the response of residents in Almuñecar and La Herradura,” Robles said.

“Some people had doubts at the beginning and continued to go out for a walk or drove with two or more people in their vehicles,” he added.

“But now police controls on local streets hardly detect traffic or negative occurrences amongst those who are out for a justifiable reason.”







