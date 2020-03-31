Laid off cabin crew are being given hospital training to help Sweden’s healthcare system deal with COVID19 pandemic





CABIN crew of grounded crisis-hit Scandinavian airline, SAS, are being given hospital training to support Sweden’s healthcare system as the number of COVID19 infections rises to more than 4,000.

SAS is part owned by the Sweden and Denmarks’ governments, and laid off 90 per cent of its workforce this month as a cost-cutting exercise due to a slump in air travel.

Some of the 10,000 affected staff are now being given a three-day course in basic hospital duties by Sophiahemmet University Hospital.

The former cabin crew are learning skills such as sanitising equipment, making hospital beds and giving information to patients and their relatives, with the first students expected to complete the training on Thursday, April 2.

A university spokesperson said hospitals, nursing homes and municipalities have all expressed an interest in employing the re-trained airline workers, who will total around 300 in the coming weeks.





They added that airline staff are ideal for helping in the healthcare sector as they already have basic healthcare education, and they are flexible and security conscious.

The course is free of charge and there is no profit motive.



