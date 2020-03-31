“I`m Not Laughing Now”: Comedian Paul Chuckle has revealed he has been suffering from the coronavirus.

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Paul Chuckle coronavirus
"Its not nice"- Chuckle Brothers funny man describes living with the Coronavirus

Paul Chuckle from comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers is in self-isolation suffering from the coronavirus.

The 72-year-old – who was part of the comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers – said he had been “laid-up” with mild symptoms but they were “not nice”.

-- Advertisement --


paul chuckle coronavirus
Chuckle’s brother and comedy partner Barry (right) died in August 2018 at the age of 73. The duo shot to fame with their slapstick-style and catchphrase “to me, to you”, winning talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and starring on BBC show ChuckleVision for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Chuckle – whose real name is Paul Elliott – said: “Hi guys, just checking in to let you know I’m still around.

“I have been laid up with COVID-19 for a good few days, just mild, but it was there and it’s not nice, I promise you, so please, please stay inside.

“We’re all going stir-crazy, we know that, but please stay inside and take the pressure off the NHS, Marie Curie, etc, etc.


“Please, please, stay in guys and enjoy as best you can.”

His announcement prompted a flurry of messages of support from fans and the world of entertainment.


Show biz friends sent Paul get well messages: Comedian Paddy McGuinness wrote on Twitter: “Stay well pal. Good to see you.” Actor Will Mellor said: “Glad [you’re] getting better mate!! Take care.”

It was announced on Monday that a further 180 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,415.

 

 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here