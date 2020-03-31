“I`m Not Laughing Now”: Comedian Paul Chuckle has revealed he has been suffering from the coronavirus.





Paul Chuckle from comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers is in self-isolation suffering from the coronavirus.

The 72-year-old – who was part of the comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers

In a video message posted on Twitter, Chuckle – whose real name is Paul Elliott – said: “Hi guys, just checking in to let you know I’m still around.

“I have been laid up with COVID-19 for a good few days, just mild, but it was there and it’s not nice, I promise you, so please, please stay inside.

“We’re all going stir-crazy, we know that, but please stay inside and take the pressure off the NHS, Marie Curie, etc, etc.





“Please, please, stay in guys and enjoy as best you can.”

His announcement prompted a flurry of messages of support from fans and the world of entertainment.





Show biz friends sent Paul get well messages: Comedian Paddy McGuinness wrote on Twitter: “Stay well pal. Good to see you.” Actor Will Mellor said: “Glad [you’re] getting better mate!! Take care.”

It was announced on Monday that a further 180 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,415.