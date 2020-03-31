How to keep the kids entertained during Coronavirus isolation in Spain





AS more people stay home to self- isolate, people with young children may have the added strain of trying to keep the kids entertained.

Edinburgh zoo has revealed that they have seen a surge in the number of people watching their animal webcams. Viewers are particularly enjoying watching the popular Edinburgh penguins, but they may get a bit more than they bargained for as March and April is when penguins are known to mate.

-- Advertisement --





The live cameras allow visual access to Edinburgh zoo’s panda, penguins, koalas and tigers. They can be viewed by following this link:

https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/webcams/

Delighted animal fans took to social media to talk about how much they are enjoying watching the animals live.





One woman said: ” #QuarantineAndChill folks: THERE ARE PENGUINCAMS I REPEAT THERE ARE PENGUINCAMS.”

Another said: “A friend of mine enlightened me that you can watch a range of animals at @EdinburghZoo live on their website and I’m now addicted. She has been using this as a calming technique with her class’.





Famed museums like the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC and London’s British Museum are offering online experiences, allowing viewers to learn about the exhibits in the museums at home.

Google’s Arts and Culture section allows users to explore some of the wonders of the world online, including tours of the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, Sydney Opera House and more.

Families can also take a trip around Disney’s various parks on Google Street View, or ride exhilarating rollercoasters thanks to YouTube videos from across the world.

Should you have any budding musicians in the family or a spare guitar in the house Fender Play is also offering three months of free virtual guitar lessons amid the pandemic. The fantastic app is a must for anybody wishing to learn to play guitar and what better time than now to harness that talent.