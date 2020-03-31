Government Officials in France Ask Citizens to Adopt “Economic Patriotism” and “Buy French”

As the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus crisis now begun to encompass the majority of European states, France has made a call it its citizens asking it to ‘buy French’ produce.
The pandemic has caused a great deal of havoc amongst the Eurozone, therefore, in an attempt to avoid dismantling the agro-food sector in France, Finance Minister, Bruno Le Marie, asked supermarkets in the nation to “Stock French products!”.
French President, Emmanuel Macron, similarly said that “Delegating [their] food supply… to others was a madness. [They] have to take back control”. This idea of taking charge of national food supplies has been coined by Marie as, “economic patriotism”.
With the resurrection of borders between the free bloc states, there has been a worry about short-term food supplies, as goods face delays of up to 15 hours.
Supermarket chain Carrefour has already taken measures to comply with this as they now source approximately 95% of its fruits and vegetables from within France. These measures are designed to keep the food sectors within their country alive and guarantee fresh food to supermarkets across the nation.