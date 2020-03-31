France will call for aid for developing countries fighting Covid-19 during a ‘virtual’ meeting of 20 economic powers today

FRANCE has pledged to secure a debt moratorium for developing countries as part of a package of measures to help them deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said today he will seek “massive and immediate aid” for the poorest countries when finance ministers from a group of 20 economic powers hold a conference call later today.

He said he will call for increased special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund and the offer of special credit lines to complement swap lines between central banks.

“We will also call for a moratorium on the debt of the most fragile countries,” Le Maire told French press.