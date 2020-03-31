Fly-tippers Take Advantage of Coronavirus Lockdown





Disgraceful fly-tippers have taken advantage of the coronavirus lockdown and disposed of huge waste piles on quiet roads.

Stacks of bin bags, old tyres and broken furniture have been found in Greater Manchester after fly-tippers targeted some quiet roads during the coronavirus lockdown.

-- Advertisement --





The lack of people in the streets and police focused in more popular areas has enabled the criminals to unload waste onto public streets.

Council bin collectors continue to face increasing pressure amid a surge of staff sickness and extra waste caused by panic buying.





Local authorities including Manchester City Council have closed local tips and cut collections for certain types of rubbish, as pest controllers warned that growing piles of waste outside homes could lead to a boom in rat infestations.

Bin men have spoken out about their fears that they would catch the virus because they lack even basic protective gear amid a global shortage.



