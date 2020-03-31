Costa Blanca residents say bank closures and faulty ATMs mean they have to travel to get cash, despite a lockdown





RESIDENTS in Alicante claim they are struggling to withdraw money amid bank closures and technical problems, and are having to travel to find ‘working’ ATMs, despite warnings to stay home.

Neighbours’ associations from the northern area of the city have written to Alicante City Council expressing their “discomfort with the closure of bank offices due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.”

Residents say that the three main branches of Banco Sabadell in the area, located in Plaza de Argel, Aragon Street (both in the area of Virgen del Remedio) and Virgen del Puig (Tombola) are closed for days, making banking operations difficult.

The bank’s website confirms the closure of the three service points, stating ‘Office temporarily closed.’

President of the Virgen del Remedio Residents’ Association, Mari Eva Coloma, said they are having to travel to a branch in Avenida Novelda, a kilometre away.

She added that residents are also having specific problems with cash machines ‘out of order for days.’

In response the bank states that because of the Covid-19 crisis, they have been “adapting the entire network to current needs,” with the aim of “protecting the health of employees and customers.”

They added that “operations in ATMs can be done, such as withdrawing money, updating passbooks, making deposits.”