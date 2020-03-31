Costa Blanca graffiti artist spreads urgan message of solidarity and responsibility to young people





A GRAFFITI artist is contributing his ‘grain of sand’ to the fight against coronavirus with an urban message to raise awareness among young people in Alicante.

Seth Vañó, better known as Dolar One artist is Graffiti says he is sharing a message of strength, unity and responsibility with his work.

And adds his latest ‘project’ is all about raising awareness among young people about the need to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

He told Informacion: “This virus, we stop it together. Stopping it is the responsibility of all. If you protect yourself, you protect others.”

He said he wanted to create a piece of art that “transmits encouragement and strength to all because, although these are difficult times, we go forward.”

The artist is known for using his talents to support important causes, having recently worked with a school in Villena, Alicante to combat bullying and harrassment.







