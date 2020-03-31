Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson Sparks Outrage over lack of protective gear for Front-Line NHS staff





AN NHS procurement chief tweeted ‘God help us all,’ that statement itself verifies the fact that hospitals are facing ‘life-threatening shortages.’

The British public are reported to be ‘outraged’ that our brave NHS staff still do not have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) to treat patients with the Coronavirus.

It has been claimed some nurses were treating coronavirus patients ‘without any protection at all.’ Boris Johnson is due to chair a meeting of his cabinet by videolink today as he continues to self-isolate in Downing Street after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dr Rob Harwood, from the BMA, said healthcare workers needed clarity from ministers about what risks they should not have to take if they do not have adequate protective gear.

“Doctors are placing themselves at significant risk by treating patients on the front-line and there are concerns that sometimes this is without adequate PPE,” he said.

“While the government has been forthcoming in letting us know that protection is on the way, there are still doctors and other NHS staff who today, tomorrow and in the coming week, may face the daunting prospect of having to consider treating patients without adequate protection.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock: “I am determined to ensure that the right kit gets to the right hospital, the right ambulance service, the right doctors’ surgery, right across the country. There have been challenges and I can see that. We’re on it and trying to solve all the problems.”





One doctor said GPs in parts of Wales have been buying their own PPE.



