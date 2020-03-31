98-Year-Old Man Cured of Coronavirus in Sevilla, Spain





AFTER having been hospitalised for 14 days, this patient has been given the all clear to return to the Fundomar nursing home where he was welcomed back amongst an emotive applause from the entire staff.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to extend itself and each day we learn of new cases across the nation. However, we never lose hope that patients who are infected will be cured, just as how Antonio Magdaleno Martinez has proved at his 98 years of age, who is now one of the oldest patients in Spain that has managed to beat the coronavirus.

Emilia, Antonio’s daughter emotively reported the astonishing and almost miraculous recovery that her father has had. “They told us that we should make peace with the fact that we would never see him again, that he was very poorly, but he has been cured!” She recalls. Antonio spent 14 days hospitalised at the Virgen del Rocio de Sevilla until they gave the all clear.