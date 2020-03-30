Woman in Costa del Sol’s Mijas Threatened at Gun Point as Her Car Is Stolen





Police officers from the Mijas Guardia Civil have arrested the individual suspected of stealing a woman’s car after threatening her with a firearm. The arrested man is of North African descent and considered to be the alleged perpetrator of grand theft auto with violence and intimidation.

THIS incident took place on March 12 when the individual threatened the woman with a firearm, claimed the Guardia Civil. After having received the report of the incident, the officers established an investigation and located the perpetrator of the robbery.

A few days later and after ‘numerous efforts,’ investigators located this individual in the company of four other people, all of whom were consuming narcotics on a public highway in the town of Mijas. Police officers proceeded to arrest him as the alleged author of the aforementioned events.

Furthermore, the Guardia Civil denounced the other individuals for failing to comply with the quarantine obligation which includes no travel on public roads and was implemented by Royal Decree 463/2020 of the Declaration of the State of Alarm. The detainee was taken to court and has been admitted to prison.



