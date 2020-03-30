Winter making a comeback on the Costa Almeria





SPRING has officially started, but winter is set to make a brief comeback on the Costa Almeria this week.

A mass of bracing polar air is heading for Spain the meteorologists have warned, bringing rain tonight and into Tuesday and Wednesday along with a notable drop in temperatures: down to about 10ºC inland, about 10 degrees below average for the time of year, and 15ºC on the coast, five degrees short of where the temperature would normally be at the beginning of April.

There could even be snow on high ground in some northern areas of the province.